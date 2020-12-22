Marc Pingris lives up to his promise, gifts disabled player with prosthetic leg

IN perfect timing for the holidays, Marc Pingris once again met up with the viral disabled ligang-labas player Titeng Wenceslao to give him his prosthetic leg on Tuesday afternoon.

In a Facebook gallery posted by Wenceslao, the one-legged baller shared photos and videos of their mini gathering in an orthocare clinic, where the Magnolia Hotshots star dropped by to officially hand him his fake leg.

"Andito na prosthetic leg ko with my idol Marc Pingris!!!" he wrote in the caption.

The gift came just one month after the Hot Shots star met up with Wenceslao for a short shoe-shopping trip in Taguig City. Then, he also had him measured for the prosthetic legs that was made available a month after.

He had reached out to Wenceslao right after he found himself getting emotional over the viral video of the disabled player giving it all in court, which circulated the internet for hours.

In a previous interview with SPIN Life, Pingris revealed that coming across that video unexpectedly made an unexplainable impact to his perspective in life.

"Nung nakita ko ‘yung video niya na-inspire agad ako eh. Na-realize ko na ang bawat tao talaga kanya-kanyang pagsubok na hinaharap sa buhay. May kanya-kanyang pinagdaraanan, pero naniniwala ako na kung hindi susuko, sisikat ang araw kinabukasan,” he said.

He added: "Kaya ko naisipang hanapin siya kasi gusto ko magpasalamat sa motivation at ipinahanga niya ako sa kakayahan niya, ‘yung tatag ng loob niya, at para na din maghatid ng konting tulong.”

