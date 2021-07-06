Pacquiao to donate P50K each to families of Sulu plane crash victims

BOXER Manny Pacquiao will be giving P50,000 to the families of soldiers and civilians who died during the fateful C-130 crash in Patikul, Sulu.

He will also be giving P20,000 to the families of the injured.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the boxer-politician said: “Bilang tulong sa aking mga kapatid sa Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) at mga sibilyang naging biktima ng C-130 crash sa Patikul, Sulu, magbibigay ako ng P50,000 sa bawat pamilya ng mga nasawi at P20,000 para sa mga sugatan.”

He added: “Kasama po ako ng sambayanan sa panalangin para sa ating mga bayaning nasawi at para sa agarang paggaling ng mga sugatan.”

Pacquiao is currently in Los Angeles, preparing for his upcoming August fight against Errol Spence.

Sulu plane crash claims at least 52 lives

At least 52 were killed in the crash of an Air Force cargo plane that happened as the C-130 was about to land in the small village of Patikul. The military is currently investigating the incident, which resulted in the deaths of 49 soldiers on board, with three civilians killed on the ground. Meanwhile, a total of 51 people, soldiers and civilians alike, were injured during the crash.

The airplane’s “black box”, or flight data recorder, was unearthed today, said Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff General Cirilito Sobejana.

“Hihintayin natin ang magiging resulta. Lahat tinitingnan natin, before landing, during landing and even yung mismong pagbagsak ng eroplano," the armed forces head said in an interview with Teleradyo.

The crash is said to be one of the worst military aviation disasters in the country’s history.

