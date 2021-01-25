GOAT: Pacquiao pays tribute to fellow forty-something Tom Brady

IS Manny Pacquiao drawing inspiration from NFL star Tom Brady amid reports of an upcoming fight against youngster Ryan Garcia?

Pacquiao posted a photo of Brady on Monday after the 43-year-old quarterback led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl, the 10th of his career but the first for his new team after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

With Brady at the helm, the Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers, 31-26, in the NFC Championship Game (NFL’s equivalent of the Conference Finals in the NBA) to arrange a Super Bowl match-up against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

“Tom Brady does it again,” wrote Pacquiao. “Every time they say he’s too old, he just goes to another Super Bowl.”

Pacquiao then wrote a goat emoji.

Incidentally, the Instagram post came amid talk that the 42-year-old Pacquiao is set to face Garcia, a 22-year-old star who hinted about a fight with the Filipino superstar in a social media post.

Pacquiao’s Instagram post came one hour after Garcia made his own post on Instagram with a caption “a dream turned reality.”

“It’s an honor to share the ring with Manny Pacquiao. I will always respect what you did in and out the ring. Here’s to the best man winning,” wrote Garcia.

No one, however, from their camps have yet to confirm the fight.