Manny Pacquiao pays FC Barcelona a visit

MANNY Pacquiao sure is enjoying his time off.

His latest stopover in his vacation tour saw him visiting Camp Nou, FC Barcelona's home turf.

The eight division boxing world champion was warmly welcomed by the club's president Joan Laporta and vice president Rafa Yuste as he and his family visited the team's facilities and museum.

"It is an honor to be here and to visit this big stadium in Barcelona, to meet the president and the club members, and I am very grateful for the welcome I have received," he said.

As the case wherever he goes, Pacquiao granted photo opportunities with fans while also taking a chance to snap a picture with the Champions League trophy.

Manny Pacquiao also learns about Paulino Alcantara

It was also an opportunity for the Filipino icon to learn about football great Paulino Alcantara, the Filipino great who was considered as the first Barça superstar as he scored 369 goals in 357 games from 1912 to 1927.

He was also gifted the new FC Barcelona home and away kits as a ticket of gratitude for his visit.

Pacquiao, along with his family, are enjoying their extended vacation after a laborous campaign in the 2022 Philippine presidential elections where he placed third.

