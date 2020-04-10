Jinkee, Manny Pacquiao teach daughters to do laundry the hard way

JINKEE Pacquiao's daughters Mary, 13, and Queenie, 11, are learning a new life skill.

The celebrity mom is taking advantage of her free time during quarantine to teach her two daughters how to hand-wash their laundry.

Jinkee brought out the palanggana and placed them by the swimming pool as she and her girls hand-washed clothes.

Manny Pacquiao also sat down and did the laundry with them.

Jinkee captioned her post: "Habang naka-quarantine, tinuruan namin ang mga girls kung paano maglaba!

"Happy ako sa mga anak ko dahil masunurin sila at gusto rin nilang matutunan ang paglalaba."

The Pacquiao family has been observing the community quarantine in what appears to be their Makati home.

Aside from learning new life skills, Jinkee and the family pass the time by creating content for their respective YouTube vlogs.