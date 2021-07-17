Manny Pacquiao no longer PDP-Laban president

PDP-LABAN did not pull its punches in its currently ongoing national assembly, declaring several high level posts within the political party vacant — including that of party president Manny Pacquiao.

Still, party officials denied that it was an ouster.

Despite Pacquiao only holding the post for seven months in what is supposed to be a two-year term, PDP-Laban secretary general Melvin Matibag said that Pacquiao had only been appointed to his position by former party president Aquilino Pimentel III, whose father co-founded the political party.

“He took over the term of Sen Pimentel. Who is also a holdover. That is why we question the legality. Paso na lahat ang positions,” said party member Red Tuazon, in an article on Inquirer.

At the moment, Pacquiao is the United States, training for his upcoming bout against Errol Spence.

PDP-Laban has been split by apparent factional rifts, as Manny Pacquiao squared off against party vice chairman Alfonso Cusi, who has the support of president Rodrigo Duterte.

Prior to his departure, Pacquiao has also accused several agencies under the Duterte administration of corruption, leading to a war of words between the two former allies.

Earlier, the boxer-politician had tagged the national assembly as "unauthorized".

Other positions declared vacant are: executive vice president; vice presidents for NCR, Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao; secretary-general, treasurer; auditor; and several committee chairmanships.

(UPDATE, 17 July, 5:15 p.m.) Pacquiao has issued a brief statement on his removal, and expressed his disappointment that the government seems to be focusing on politics.

"Nakakalungkot na nakapasok na ang Delta variant sa Pilipinas at kapag hindi maagapan, marami ang maaaring mahawa. Ito dapat ang prioridad ng ating gobyerno," he said.

“Kung sa tingin nila Cusi at iba pa na mas importante ang politika sa ngayon, bahala na sila. Sa huli, isa lang naman ang tanong na dapat sagutin. Sino ba ang sasamahan ng taong bayan?"

Meanwhile, Alfonso Cusi has been elected as PDP-Laban president.

