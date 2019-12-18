Pacquiao likeness is newest addition to Madame Tussauds HK collection

MANNY Pacquiao is thrilled to be the latest addition to Madame Tussauds Hong Kong's collection of wax figures.

"I'm very honored that they chose me," said the eight-division world boxing champion, whose 41st birthday fall on the same day as the announcement of the exciting news. "Masaya ako na maitataas ko muli ang bandera ng Pilipinas sa ganitong paraan.

"Madame Tussauds Hong Kong has many personalities including my fellow athletes and excited ako na makatabi ko sila doon," he added.

The wax figure is set to be unveiled in 2020.

Madame Tussauds Hong Kong senior marketing manager BoBo Yu shared her excitement to have Manny Pacquaio as another Filipino wax figure in their roster of icons.

“The Philippines continues to be one of our strongest markets and having Manny Pacquaio who is known globally for his achievements in sports is an honor for us. He is one personality that the attraction has been wanting to have and we cannot wait for the Filipino fans to see the figure in 2020,” said Yu.

It took six hours to measure the boxer for his wax figure. Pacquiao stayed in good spirits throughout the afternoon, patiently cooperating with the team from UK to make sure they got every detail right while having fun with the staff on site.

“It was a new experience for me,” said Pacquiao. “Ganito pala ka-detalye gumawa ng wax figure kaya mas na appreciate ko yung mga staff.”

Pacquiao was also equally thrilled to share this news with his family.

“Mas naging proud ako na maging dad nila. I can’t wait to bring them to Madame Tussauds Hong Kong to see my wax figure. Excited rin ako to see how it will look like and i-share ito to my Filipino fans,” said Pacquiao.