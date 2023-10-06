Manny Pacquiao named ambassador of Times Education Group Australia

STRENGTHENING their presence in Southeast Asia and appealing directly to prospective students in the Philippines, education and training provider Times Education Group Australia announced their partnership with Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao as their brand ambassador and investor, to collaborate on several education-related projects in the Philippines and Australia.

Their plan is to expand Times Education – an Australia-based education and training provider – worldwide in 2024, with the goal of making it a premier institution for education.

In addition to a variety of courses, including English, Hospitality, Accounting, Information Technology, Cookery, Travel and Tourism, Real Estate, Digital Marketing, Human Resource Management, Social Media Marketing, Business and Management, Leadership and Management, Marketing and Communication, Aged Care and Community Services, Early Childhood Education and Care, and Higher Education Diploma and Graduate Diploma, Times Education will grow their curriculum to include Sport Coaching and Exercise Management with the creation a new Sports Institute. Additional expansion into residential aged care and employment recruitment services is slated.

In a statement welcoming the eight-division world champion to the team, Times Education founder and CEO Charles Shiao explained, through their partnership with Manny Pacquiao and planned collaborations with Philippines colleges, lifelong scholarships will be provided to aspiring students.

"Manny is a proven winner in life, and we couldn't be more enthusiastic to have him onboard as an investor and brand ambassador. His ring exploits continue to inspire the youth to keep persevering in life, and his passion for education, as proven by his efforts to pursue his studies, is perfectly in line with our ideals," Shiao said.

Pacquiao — himself a holder of a master's degree in management Major in Public Education — emphasized the importance of education, even as he encouraged prospective investors to join him in helping Times Education in its expansion efforts.

“Education is not merely a process of acquiring knowledge; it is a catalyst for personal growth, social progress, and economic development. It empowers individuals, enhances critical thinking, and equips us to face the challenges of an ever-evolving world,” Pacquiao said.

“My journey from humble beginnings to global stardom is a testament to the transformative power of education. Despite facing numerous challenges, my unwavering determination and commitment to self-improvement led me to become not only a sporting icon but also a respected leader and advocate for education. My story inspires countless individuals around the world, proving that education is the great equalizer that transcends social and economic barriers,” he added.

One of Australia’s largest institutions offering vocational education and training, and higher learning among others, Times Education has delivered training to over 35,000 students across seven colleges and 12 campuses in key Australian cities.

The company has set its sights on a global expansion, and Pacquiao is keen on helping them achieve the goal.

“The partnership between Times Education Group Australia and Manny Pacquiao symbolizes the transformative power of education,” Pacquiao said.

