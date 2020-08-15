Manny Pacquiao puts Forbes Park mansion for sale at P1.5 billion

THE super luxurious home of Manny and Jinkee Pacquiao in ritzy Forbes Park is on the market.

The couple's property is currently listed on Presello.com, a real-estate firm known for selling multi-million mansions in Metro Manila, as a "Zen Inspired Luxury Mansion for sale at Forbes Park."

The website describes the Pacquiao mansion as exceptionally designed to give "a very tropical modern feel with a touch of elegant resort-like vibe."

The mansion is listed at PHP1.5 billion.

PHOTO: Courtesy of Presello.com

It sits on a 2,000 square meter lot with a four-car garage.

The mansion itself, with its five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, covers 1,525 square meters of the property.

PHOTO: Courtesy of Presello.com

Although the website does not mention Manny and Jinkee, there are clues pointing to the couple as the owners of the property.



For instance, the photographs on Prosello.com show the house furnished. Some frames along one corridor are of Manny in his boxing shorts with the Philippine flag behind him.

PHOTO: Courtesy of Presello.com

The couple purchased the property for PHP388 million in cash in 2011.

Manny and Jinkee's plan to sell the mansion was first reported in 2014 after some of his neighbors complained about their shabbily dressed guests.

At the time, the property was valued at PHP708 million.

In an interview with GMA News TV's Balitanghali on November 20, 2014, Manny said, "I am just a simple man. I will never change that."

He also said, "Ang bisita ko, iba-iba. Nakakahiya naman sa mga kapitbahay ko na may mga bisita akong nakatsinelas lang.

"Baka nakakaistorbo ako, siyempre sikat na sikat na subdivision yun.

"Ako naman kasi, wala akong pinipili na bisita.Ayoko naman na iba yung pagkatao ko. Kahit marating ko na ako yung pinakamayamang tao sa buong mundo, para pa rin ako sa mahihirap."

The couple gave YES! magazine an exclusive tour of their three-storey mansion in January 2018.

In 2019, the couple renovated some parts of the home, including the pool area.

Banker Lorenzo Tan previously owned the mansion, which was designed by Anton R. Mendoza-the man behind People's Palace, Two Roxas Triangle, to name a few.

Budji+Royal Architecture and Design did the interiors.

LOS ANGELES VILLA

Aside from their Forbes Park mansion, Manny and Jinkee have also decided to sell their two-story house in Hancock Park, Los Angeles, California.

The property is listed on realtor.com, with an estimated price of USD3,533,500 or around PHP172,116,785.

Manny and Jinkee also gave YES! Magazine an exclusive tour of their house, which became the cover of the entertainment magazine's January 2010 issue.

The Pacquiaos bought the house in March 2008 for USD2.3 million or around PHP112,045,650.

Their quasi-Spanish style house has three bedrooms: the master's bedroom and two junior suites for the kids. It has a spacious living room, dining and kitchen area, and a pool.

PHOTO: Miguel Nacianceno / YES! Magazine 2010



PHOTO: Miguel Nacianceno / YES! Magazine 2010

The couple also have two houses in General Santos City, a beach-front private resort in Glan, Saranggani Province, and another mansion in Laguna.

