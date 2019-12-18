GALLERY: Manny Pacquiao's 41st birthday party was low-key lit

How do you think a boxer-politician worth hundreds of millions of dollars celebrates his birthday?

Manny Pacquiao recently turned 41 years old, and managed to mark the occasion in a low-profile, yet still luxurious manner. The eight-division world champion and Philippine senator literally had a ball with family and friends in the formal event at the Rizal Ballroom of the Makati Shangri-La Hotel.

Manny — whose current net worth is an estimated $220 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth — led the well-dressed attendees in a sleek tuxedo and fedora combo. His family members like wife Jinkee, mother Dionisia, children Jimuel, Michael, Princess, Queenie, and Israel, and brother Bobby also looked good in black, white, and red.

He even wrote on Instagram: "Thank you everyone for the birthday wishes. So glad I got to spend my 41st birthday with my family and friends. May God bless you all!"

Manny has a lot to be glad about this past few days, especially after graduating from the University of Makati last week. The Filipino icon was able to earn a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Science-Local Government Administration through the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program.