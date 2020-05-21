Guide

Check out rare animals in this virtual tour of the Manila Zoo

by Jerome Ascano
5 hours ago
PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

DESPITE the closure last year and the current pandemic situation, the Manila Zoo has been well maintained with a skeletal workforce taking care of the animals and making sure they are well fed every day.

The public attraction spot is also taking steps in its renovation plan this year.

Enjoy this virtual tour thanks to SPIN.ph chief photographer Jerome Ascaño.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
