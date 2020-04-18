LOOK: Manila landmarks on a quiet night in time of pandemic

THERE'S still beauty in this ugly time of the coronavirus pandemic.

Just look at these night shots of Manila attractions by SPIN.ph chief photographer Jerome Ascaño, who continue to be our eyes while most of us are in quarantine.

Check out his photos below.

Manila Cathedral

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Filipino-Chinese Friendship arch

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

CCP Complex

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Quiapo Church

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Luneta Park/Rizal Monument

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Manila Central Post Office

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

National Museum

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Jones Bridge

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Quezon Boulevard

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Manila Hotel