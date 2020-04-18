LOOK: Manila landmarks on a quiet night in time of pandemic

THERE'S still beauty in this ugly time of the coronavirus pandemic.
Just look at these night shots of Manila attractions by SPIN.ph chief photographer Jerome Ascaño, who continue to be our eyes while most of us are in quarantine.
Check out his photos below.
Manila Cathedral
Filipino-Chinese Friendship arch
CCP Complex
Quiapo Church
Luneta Park/Rizal Monument
Manila Central Post Office
National Museum
Jones Bridge
Quezon Boulevard
Manila Hotel
