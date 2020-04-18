News And Trends

LOOK: Manila landmarks on a quiet night in time of pandemic

by Jerome Ascano
1 Hour ago
PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

THERE'S still beauty in this ugly time of the coronavirus pandemic.

Just look at these night shots of Manila attractions by SPIN.ph chief photographer Jerome Ascaño, who continue to be our eyes while most of us are in quarantine.

Check out his photos below.

Manila Cathedral

Filipino-Chinese Friendship arch

CCP Complex

Quiapo Church

    Luneta Park/Rizal Monument

    Manila Central Post Office

    National Museum

    Jones Bridge

    Quezon Boulevard

    Manila Hotel

    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
