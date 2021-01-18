Back in Manila, siblings Kat and Vince Tolentino finish 14-day quarantine

ATHLETE siblings Katrina and Vince Tolentino finished their 14-day travel quarantine as they arrive back in Manila to get back on their respective tracks this 2021.

Flying in from Vancouver, Canada, both shared the news on their own Instagram accounts on Monday.

"Quarantine done, grateful I had my sis with me. 14/14," the Rain or Shine rookie said on his story update.

While the older Tolentino went home for the holidays right after the PBA bubble, it was Kat's first time to visit the Philippines after nine months of spending almost the entire year in Canada.

Kat flew back to their home early in April 2020 following UAAP Season 82's cancellation, where she was supposed to play her final collegiate year.

Now, she's back.

However, questions remain about her sports standing, as her camp is yet to confirm if she's still willing to return for her another year with the Ateneo Lady Eagles, after the UAAP board permitted a "plus one" for the so-called super seniors.

Her professional career with club team Choco Mucho Flying Titans is also on hold as the Premier Volleyball League, which just turned pro, is penciled to reopen its season on April 10.