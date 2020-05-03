Mall of Asia Arena, three other venues to be converted into “mega swabbing centers”

IN Metro Manila and Bulacan, four “mega-swabbing centers” will rise inside what used to be gigantic events venues to beef up the government’s mass testing protocols.

One of these will be the Mall of Asia Arena, one of the primary venues for the PBA, UAAP, NCAA, and other sports leagues.

Yesterday night, Public Works Secretary Mark Villar posted a photo of the arena’s interior, saying: “Thank you SM and Sy Group of Companies for allowing the national government to use MOA Arena as a Mega Swabbing Facility.”

According to the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), the three other venues are the Philippine Arena Complex in Bulacan, the Enderun Tent McKinley Hill in Taguig City, and Palacio de Maynila Tent on Roxas Boulevard.

As previously reported in SPIN.ph, the Philippine Arena Complex will also be converted into a “mega-quarantine facility”.

The mega-swabbing facilities are expected to go online next week, said National COVID-19 Task Force chief implementer Carlitos Galvez.

Swabbing involves taking samples from your nose and throat so a laboratory can test you for the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. It’s an uncomfortable process — described by some Twitter users as akin to a “brain biopsy” — but it’s necessary for accurate testing of the population.

Inside each facility will be 250 testing booths.

“Malaking operasyon ito na gagawin natin through the Department of Health, and the various laboratories sa pamumuno ng RITM (Research Institute for Tropical Medicine) at ng Philippine Red Cross,” said BCDA president Vince Dizon in a statement.

Galvez said that testing will prioritize the immediate family members of COVID-19 carriers, suspected and probable cases, persons under monitoring (PUMs) who had contact with COVID patients, and frontliners, especially health workers.

