Mall of Asia Arena undergoes disinfection amid COVID-19 pandemic

THE Mall of Asia Arena recently underwent sanitation and disinfection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

A post on the Mall of Asia Arena Twitter account showed workers doing misting activities as part of their own efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.

As an additional preventive measure against COVID-19, sanitation and disinfection treatment has been conducted within the SM MOA Arena to maintain the safety and cleanliness of our venue. Let us continue our efforts to fight COVID-19 together!



We hope to see you soon ❤️#HealPH pic.twitter.com/N4fHt26NMx — MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) March 23, 2020

The Mall of Asia Arena is closed to the public as events such as sports and concerts are also suspended due to the enhanced community quarantine declared by the government in its fight against COVID-19.

Among the events that was supposed to be held at the Mall of Asia Arena that were affected by the COVID-19 is the UAAP volleyball competition which scheduled several games at the Pasay venue.

The PBA has also suspended its games following the opening of the 45th season last March 8.