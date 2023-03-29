Malacañang forms IATF for country's hosting of Fiba World Cup

MALACAÑANG has created an Inter-Agency Task Force that will serve as the government's arm for the country's hosting of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup.

IATF set up for PH World Cup hosting

In the Administrative Order No. 5 released on Tuesday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has formed the Inter-Agency Task Force to be headed by Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann tasked to coordinate with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and the local organizing committee with their plans and programs for the hosting "towards the effective preparation and successful participation of all delegates in the Fiba Basketball World Cup 2023."

Aside from the PSC, other agencies involved are Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Health, Department of Interior and Local Government, Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of Tourism, Department of Transportation, Bureau of Customs, Bureau of Immigration, Philippine National Police, and the Metro Manila Development Authority.

The PSC thanked Malacanang for their support to the World Cup hosting.

"The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) welcomes Administrative Order No. 5 issued by Malacanang on Monday, March 27, constituting an Inter-Agency Task Force and directing all government agencies and instrumentalities to extend their support to the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) in the hosting of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup," said Bachmann in a statement.

"I humbly express my gratitude to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. and our leaders in the Senate and Congress for their support in ensuring that the Philippines delivers the best World Cup hosting in history."

"The PSC continues to commit its support and cooperation for the successful hosting of the Games, and to work hand-in-hand with the SBP and other vital agencies, with the ultimate objective of creating an amazing basketball environment that unites people and encourages them to 'Win For All.'"