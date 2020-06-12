Magic Johnson the next NBA legend to star in documentary

AFTER Michael Jordan, another NBA legend is set to star in a basketball documentary.

Magic Johnson has been chosen as the subject of a feature film to be produced by XTR, H.wood Media, NSV and Delirio Films.

Brent Lang of Variety reported the development that comes following the success of “The Last Dance,” the hit docu that tackled the rise of Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ final championship run in 1998 – and is now considered the most popular ESPN documentary in history.

Like in the “Last Dance”, the filmmakers have been “unprecedented access” to the outspoken Johnson, a five-time champion, three-time MVP, 12-time All-Star, Olympic gold medalist, and HIV/AIDS research, treatment, and prevention advocate.

“In these unprecedented times we need films that celebrate heroes more than ever,” XTR CEO Bryn Mooser said in a statement. “As one of the most legendary, hardworking and resilient public figures of our time, Magic Johnson’s accomplishments both on and off the court are something worth spotlighting to the world and we’re excited to tell that story and work closely with him and NSV to take viewers inside his remarkable journey.”