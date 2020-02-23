Guide

Magic-era Shaq and Penny join Shawn Kemp, Magic Johnson + more in new Funko Pop toy line

by Lio Mangubat
1 Hour ago
PHOTO: Funko

At Toy Fair 2020 in New York, Funko announced slews of new figurines for 2020, including giant-headed versions of these iconic NBA pairs from the '80s and '90s.

First up: Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, recreating, in Funko POP form, not only their great Celtics-versus-Lakers rivalry, but also Larry Bird's questionable facial hair.

Then there's Shaq and his partner-in-crime, Penny Hardaway, in those classic pinstripe jerseys from their Orlando Magic days.

Then, there's the scrappy, volatile duo of Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp, straight outta Seattle and into your toy collection.

For the first time ever, Funko will also be shrinking tennis legends into figurine form. The line spans icons from all of the sport's eras: Bjorn Borg, John McEnroe, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova, Nick Kyrgios, and Amanda Anisimova.

The toymaker will also be releasing figurines based on the US Women's National Team that won the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. Yes, the Funko POP version of Megan Rapinoe will have her signature pink/purple hair and outstretched arm pose.

PHOTO: Funko

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
