Volleyball community calls for prayers after Maddie Madayag injury

“PRAYERS for Maddie.”

The ever-feisty, always close knit Philippine volleyball community took a pause and called for a prayer circle on Twitter as Choco Mucho captain Maddie Madayag injured her left leg after a bad landing in a heated match for third in the volleyball league's Ilocos bubble.

Madayag got injured after an attack attempt in the fourth set of the Flying Titans’ battle for bronze against Petro Gazz in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference Wednesday.

Wearing a knee brace, Madayag was carried out by a wheelchair out of the venue. According to the medical team, she will be rushed to Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center in Batac, Ilocos Norte.

Loyal fans, supporters, and fellow athletes prayed for her swift recovery on social media.

“Maddie” claimed the number spot in the social media network's Philippine trending charts, with over 33,000 tweets.

“#PVL2021”, “Deanna” , “Choco Mucho” were also all over the local trends list.

Carmela Tunay, who retired from volleyball earlier this year, was among these prayer warriors.

Chery Tiggo’s Eya Laure and Jem Ferrer also joined in.

Even celebrity and huge Ateneo Lady Eagles fan Angelica Panganiban weighed in.

Alina Bicar also wished her well, and congratulated her team despite the loss.

Netizens and fans figuratively stayed by Maddie’s side.

Hugs, too, for the worried pal, Deanna Wong.

Updates on Madayag's injury are expected later today.

