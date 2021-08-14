Maddie Madayag on second ACL tear: 'The body can only handle so much'

AFTER the team medical officials ruled that Maddie Madayag suffered an ACL injury caused by a bad landing, the Choco Mucho captain broke her silence, airing her sentiments on social media on Saturday.

“I am truly lost for words,” the veteran middle blocker wrote.

She continued, “The body — no matter how healthy or strong — can only handle so much. It is unfortunate that despite the intensive strengthening and training done prior to the league had to be negated all because of a rushed schedule. It pains me to have incurred such a heartbreaking injury when all I did before the competition was to take care of my body to avoid getting hurt.”

Last Wednesday, the Flying Titans played their eighth game in a row in eight days. Madayag stumbled, hurting her left leg, mid in the fourth set of the heated match for third against Petro Gazz in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

Nonstop games responsible for Maddie Madayag injury?

Madayag also spoke up about the difficult bubble environment of the PVL's first professional season, which fell in the middle of a global pandemic.

“I believe that the teams were put in an environment that was not conducive for any athlete, no matter how strong. 7-8 straight games of nonstop competing at a high level can definitely take a toll on one's body. No athlete deserves to be put into the risk of injuries when there are other options to carry on strategizing which will benefit all and lessen the risk,” she continued.

The former Ateneo star also shared that pre-season, she and her team have been working really careful to prepare them physically and mentally to avoid accidents and major injuries like this one.

Madayag already suffered an ACL tear in 2016.

Still, she expressed her gratitude to the league organizers for pulling off a conference despite a tight schedule.

The league needed to compress the already tough schedule schedule due to the increasing COVID-19 cases recorded in Ilocos Norte, where the bubble is located.

Madayag then thanked their supporters and fans for the unwavering support and the well-wishes sent for her recovery.

