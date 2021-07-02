Swimmers Luke Gebbie, Remedy Rule make 19 for Olympics

PHILIPPINE Swimming has confirmed two more Olympians in the growing Philippine delegation to the world games.

With the qualification period for swimming now over, PSI president Lailani Velasco has confirmed that Luke Gebbie and Remedy Rule have secured their Olympic berths thanks to the universality rule.

“The two individuals emerged as the top ranked male and female swimmers from the Philippines following their performance during the qualifying window,” she said in a statement.

Continue reading below ↓

Gebbie, who nabbed a silver and a bronze at the last SEA Games, garnered 828 International Swimming Federation (FINA) points in 100-meter freestyle.

Meanwhile, Rule, who scored three silvers and two bonzes in New Clark City at the last SEAG, ended with 830 FINA points in 200-meter butterfly.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Gebbie will compete in the men’s 50- and 100-meter freestyle in Tokyo, while Rule will join the women’s 100- and 200-meter butterfly.

The swimming events in the Olympics are scheduled for July 24 to August 1.

The tankers' entry boosts the Philippine delegation to a total of 19 athletes, the biggest since the 20-strong team for the 2000 Sydney edition.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.