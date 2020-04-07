Look who we spotted buying some necessities in a QC market

WEARING masks is the norm more than the exception these days, but this guy still attracted some attention for the superhero outfit he wore when spotted in a Quezon City market on Tuesday afternoon.

SPIN.ph lensman Jerome Ascano was doing the rounds shooting everyday scenes in a city that will be under enhanced community quarantine until April 30, at the very least, when his camera caught an interesting subject.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

The man was in a Deadpool costume, yet nonchalantly went about his business buying some necessities at the Muñoz Public Market a few hours before curfew falls on the city.

Deadpool, of course, didn't escape attention for long as curious shoppers soon took advantage of the chance to have selfies with the guy.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Safety wise, we have no issue with what he's wearing. But we would've wanted to know what the heck is he doing in the Marvel antihero's costume while roaming around the metropolis.

Deadpool was gone even before Jerome could shoot some questions. But we saw that he was wearing a Grab ID and, using that as lead, managed to track him down on FB.

We'll try to get some answers soon.