LOOK: PJ Simon, beauty queen Jehza Huelar's basketball-themed maternity shoot

FORMER PBA star Peter June Simon and wife Bb. Pilipinas Supranational 2018 Jehza Huelar have announced the arrival of their first child in style, pulling off a themed photoshoot that's fit for the future dad.

Check out the couple's basketball-themed maternity shoot.

A hand-painted ball was drawn on Huelar's belly, while the Scoring Apostle sported a classic Purefoods jersey while holding up an actual basketball of his own.

"What a fun, care-free maternity shoot," Huelar wrote on her Instagram post.

She added: "Here's a preview of PBA superstar Peter June Simon and Bb. Pilipinas Supranational 2018 Jehza Huelar-Simon's maternity shoot! We'll be posting the entire set soon."

Their little one is now on his 23rd week.

Clearly excited for the couple are close friends and colleagues Danica Pingris and Ruselle Barroca, the wives of Marc Pingris and Mark Barroca, who were among the first to comment on the post.

"Super cute niyo," Danica said.

Ruselle added: "Jehz, parang busog ka lang. Hustisya naman!"