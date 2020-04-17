LOOK: Social distancing procedure at Zapote market

AMID growing cases of alleged violations to the enhanced community quarantine, it's heartening to see places where procedures are in place to make people follow social distancing in their daily lives.
Like this scene at the Zapote-Bacoor Market in Cavite. Look:
