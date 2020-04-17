News And Trends

LOOK: Social distancing procedure at Zapote market

by Jerome Ascano
1 Hour ago
PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

AMID growing cases of alleged violations to the enhanced community quarantine, it's heartening to see places where procedures are in place to make people follow social distancing in their daily lives.

Like this scene at the Zapote-Bacoor Market in Cavite. Look:

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
