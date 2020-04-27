LOOK: Say hello to these frontliner dogs

VERY good boys, indeed.

Two dogs are now serving in the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, patrolling the streets of their respective barangays.

In Brgy. 132 in Pasay City, Wacky accompanied barangay officials as they distributed relief goods around the community last week.

According to a report by GMA, volunteer worker Perlita Hermanos Saldo described Wacky as “isa sa mga magigiting at masisipag na frontliner.” The dog has been issued his own barangay ID and facemask.

Meanwhile, this weekend, the Manila Public Information Office posted pictures of Chi-Chi, “ang kauna-unahang animal frontliner sa Maynila.”

Chi-Chi has also been issued a specialized ID by barangay head Ma. Veronica Diasanta.

Pet parent Jake Ryan Ramos said that Chi-Chi likes riding along with the local barangay patrol, and tirelessly makes the rounds around the community of Barangay 379.

Wacky’s home city of Pasay has a total of 167 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of April 26. Meanwhile, Chi-Chi’s city of Manila has a total of 608 confirmed cases as of April 25.