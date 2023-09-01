LOOK: One Piece live action is already out, garnering positive reviews

AHOY STRAW HAT PIRATES!

Fans of the beloved anime series by Eiichiro Oda can now watch a live adaptation of the swashbuckling adventure of Monkey D. Luffy in Netflix's One Piece.

The show is developed by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda, the latter renowned for being the scriptwriter of the classic sci-fi hit, The X-Files.

Combine their creativity with a cast featuring Inaki Godoy as Luffy, Mackenyu as the fan favorite Roronoa Zoro, and Emily Rudd as Nami, and fans might be able to enjoy a fresh take in the beloved anime series that focuses on their adventures of fighting for their dreams.

The first season features eight episodes and given the early reception, perhaps more could come.

What the critics are saying?

Animes turned into live action series or films tend to struggle as seen when Dune Entertainment tried their best with Dragonball: Evolution or that time when the space western known as Cowboy Bebop was adapted into a series.

Does this apply with One Piece? So far reviewers have been positive about the series, praising its loyalty with the source material, the narrative, performances, and the nostalgia it brings.

It currently boasts 82% in Rotten Tomatoes' score.