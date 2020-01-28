Gone but never forgotten: Tenement mural honors Kobe, Gigi Bryant

KOBE Bryant and her daughter Gianna were honored with a huge mural at the famed Tenement court in Taguig City after the two died in a helicopter accident on Sunday (Monday Manila time) outside Los Angeles.

Painters were applying the final touches to their work when SPIN.ph lensman Jerome Ascaño visited the area on Tuesday midnight. The mural has Bryant hugging her daughter ‘Gigi’, who is already making a name for herself in youth basketball before her untimely death.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Near the court was a wall which contained messages for the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. “Gone but not forgotten” and “GOAT” were some of the words painted on the wall in honor of Bryant.

Fans have also visited the place where they laid flowers and lighted candles to pay homage to the NBA legend.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓