LOOK: Lupin wears Air Jordan 1 Mid ‘Lakers Top 3’ in new Part 2 teaser

LUPIN will return to Netflix on Summer 2021.

As befits the gentleman thief’s looks throughout the series, lead character Assane Diop — who assumes the mantle of the legendary Arsene Lupin — wears a pair of Air Jordan 1 Mid ‘Lakers Top 3’ in a teaser poster for the series’ new season.

The pair's distinct colorway (purple and gold swoosh, those red accents on the collar) are clearly seen.

Throughout the five-episode initial run, Diop (who is played by actor and sneakerhead Omar Sy) rocked a variety of AJ1s, including the Air Jordan 1 Retro High “Fearless”, the Air Jordan 1 High “Yellow Toe”, and yes, the “Lakers Top 3.”

The show reached number 1 in the list of top ranking shows in several Netflix territories, including the Philippines.

No specific date has been set for the release of the second part, but we do know it will also consist of five episodes.