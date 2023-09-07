News And Trends

LOOK: All the celebrities spotted at courtside in Fiba World Cup

Stars are out at MOA Arena
by John Mark Garcia
3 hours ago
undefined
Local celebs were in attendance to witness Luka Doncic's Manila debut at the 2023 Fiba World Cup.
PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

LOCAL stars were out and about as NBA superstar Luka Doncic dazzled Manila for the first time in Slovenia's 89-100 loss to Canada in the 2023 Fiba World Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday.

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    READ: Canada eliminates Doncic, Slovenia to face Serbia in World Cup semis

    From athletes, actors and actresses, social media influencers, and politicians, check out the stars who showed up courtside here:

    Alyssa Valdez

    Philippine volleyball's 'Phenom' Alyssa Valdez led a vast array of stars who came out to watch Luka's World Cup debut, as well as previous USA and Gilas games in the global showpiece.

    Michele and Marco Gumabao

    undefined

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Celebrity siblings Michele Gumabao of Creamline and actor Marco Gumabao were also spotted courtside in the Slovenia-Canada match.

    Like Valdez, Michele also watched prior World Cup games live with her fellow Cool Smasher.

    Cong TV and Boss Keng of 'Team Payaman'

    After amassing their huge fanbase in the USA-Montenegro game, fan-favorite vloggers returned to the sidelines to witness Luka in action.

    As of posting time, the 'Team Payaman' YouTube channel has garnered 1.1 billion views in total on top of 11.4 million subscribers.

    Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson

    Lovebirds Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson were once again spotted courtside to watch Luka's Manila debut.

    Anderson previously played for Marikina before representing Iloilo in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

    Meanwhile, the esteemed actress was also in full Luka Magic mode as she donned Doncic's Dallas Mavericks jersey in the game.

    Mika Reyes and Lucena City Mayor Mark Alcala

    undefined

    CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Watch Now

    PLDT ace Mika Reyes was also seen in a rare public sighting with her rumored beau Lucena City Mayor and MPBL ace Mark Alcala.

    The Quezon Huskers star has previously stayed mum in confirming his budding romance with Reyes.

    Richard Gomez

    undefined

    In his full barong attire, Leyte 4th District Congressman Richard Gomez also made an appearance at the World Cup.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    The esteemed actor and ex-Ormoc City mayor is no stranger to the world of sports as a fencing gold medalist in the 2005 Southeast Asian Games in Manila.

    Zanjoe Marudo

    undefined

    Among A-list actors who were present courtside was Zanjoe Marudo — a well-known hoops fan and former basketball player himself.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Marudo is a regular standout ace in the Star Magic Games as one of the top performing stars in the annual celebrity basketball game.

    Aga and Andres Muhlach

    undefined

    The celebrated father-son duo of Aga and Andres Muhlach also did not miss out on the World Cup action.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Hailing from the Muhlach showbiz clan, the two stars are among well-known basketball fans in local showbiz.

    Yassi Pressman and Camarines Sur Governor Luigi Villafuerte

    Another rumored couple who had recurring sightings in the global showpiece are actress-host Yassi Pressman and Camarines Sur Governor Luigi Villafuerte.

    The two are said to be in the early dating stages as they took their budding romance to the sidelines of the World Cup.

    Jake Ejercito and Jairus Aquino

    Actors and hoopers Jake Ejercito and Jairus Aquino were present to see top NBA stars collide in the global showpiece.

    Both stars are big basketball fans and cagers themselves, as seen on their social media pages and in multiple previous stints in celebrity basketball events.

    undefined

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Local celebs were in attendance to witness Luka Doncic's Manila debut at the 2023 Fiba World Cup.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again