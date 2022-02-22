LOOK: LeBron James and Michael Jordan shaking hands, 20 years apart

AN ALL-STAR meeting between LeBron James and Michael Jordan prompted James to dig deep into the archives and post a throwback photo of an early meeting with His Airness.

“How it started 2 decades ago/How it’s going 2 decades later. MJ x LJ = Out of this [world],” wrote James on Instagram.

Beside MJ’s initials, he put a cat emoji, and beside his own, a crown.

At the halftime of the All-Star Game, which eventually went Team LeBron’s way, the two were spotted embracing and conversing as the NBA honored its 75 Greatest Players list.

Twenty years ago, LeBron was still in high school, while Jordan was in his final seasons in the league. The throwback picture shows a very lanky LeBron smiling widely as he shakes hands with the NBA legend.

LeBron James recalls meeting Michael Jordan for the first time

On a 2020 episode of his Uninterrupted podcast, James recounted that he first saw Michael Jordan in 2001, bench pressing in Chicago.

"I literally couldn't believe it was him," remembered James. "I couldn't believe it. The dude looked like Jesus Christ to me. He was Black Jesus to me. Nobody could say to me anything different."

He added, “I didn't think Michael Jordan was real. I only thought he lived in the TV, either in games or commercials or ‘Come Fly With Me’ on cassette tapes.”

