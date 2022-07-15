LOOK: Julius, Hidilyn are a power couple in mountaintop prenup shoot

OLYMPIC gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz and her fiance (and coach) Julius Naranjo are about to tie the knot!

A report from pep.ph has the wedding pegged for July 26 at the St. Ignatius Church in the Philippine Military Academy in Baguio. Principal sponsors include Manny Pacquiao, Leni Robredo, Manny V. Pangilinan, Judy Ann Santos, and Vicki Belo.

Angel Locsin will also stand as matron of honor, while Iza Calzado and Atom Araullo will also be part of the entourage.

Photography studio Mayad Studios also shared a photo album of the couple’s pre-wedding shoot.

The photos, said the studio, captured the couple at their “free-spirited and laid back” best, while still being very fashionable.

Here are some shots from the album, though you can view the full 25-photo collection here.

Hidilyn Diaz and Julius Naranjo pre-nuptial shoot

The photos were shot by Jamie Lihan of Mayad Studios. Sharing the photos on her own feed, she wrote, “I was moved by their love for the country and their humility and their big, big heart[s] (and so much more despite everything)!”

The photos were taken at a flower farm, said Mayad Studios. The shoot was styled by Geof Lagria, with a gown by Shakespeare Couture. Hair and makeup was provided by Joemel Reyes.

