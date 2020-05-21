Visual artist delivers statement with unique face masks

A SHUTTLECOCK might be out of place in a face mark, but world-renowned artist Leeroy New found a way to do it creatively.

New has been creating improvised faceshields using recyclable materials such as plastic bottles, cups, and badminton equipment such as shuttlecocks since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

New came up with the idea after seeing protesters in Venezuela and Hong Kong using improvised shields during rallies.

“Medyo inspired ako sa protest mask na nakikita ko from protesters,” said New in an interview with mediamen including SPIN.ph lensman Jerome Ascano at his home. “They use improvised facemasks to face certain situations na at a disadvantage sila. In our case, medical ang situation. We have to improvise.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

New said they started making faceshields two weeks after Metro Manila was placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ). New naturally wanted to put some art in his works - and at the same time deliver a statement.

New said his group has already donated 1,000 facemasks around Metro Manila and nearby provinces. New said he will continue to make PPE sets through raw materials donated by friends in the industry.