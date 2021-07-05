Hidilyn Diaz now fully vaccinated ahead of Tokyo Olympics

HIDILYN Diaz received her second dose of vaccine against COVID-19 ahead of her campaign in the Tokyo Olympics.

Diaz bared on her socials that she was inoculated by the AstraZeneca brand in Malaysia, while also admitting that she also got scared about the possible side effects.

In the end, Diaz said she decided to get vaccinated to protect herself from the virus especially with the emergence of the Delta variant.

“Natakot ako kasi ang dami kong nabasa news about AstraZeneca pero mas nakakatakot kung ma-expose ako sa COVID-19 lalo maglalaro ako sa Olympics,” wrote Diaz, one of the Philippines’ best bets to win a gold in Tokyo.

“Mas okay na may konting protection kesa walang protection laban sa COVID-19, mas okay na magrisk sa vaccine huwag lng irisk ang buhay sa COVID-19,” said Diaz.

PHOTO: Hidilyn Diaz on Facebook

Diaz also encouraged her followers to get vaccinated as well with their respective local government units.

