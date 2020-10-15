LOOK: ‘Monster Hunter’ trailer mixes machine guns with classic Monster Hunter beasts

MACHINE guns? In Monster Hunter?

Just roll with it.

The upcoming movie is based on the video game series where you battle gigantic, screen-filling monstrosities with a giant sword (among many other weapons). But the new Monster Hunter flick adds a crew of soldiers from our world — Humvee, rocket launchers, and all — who take an unexpected side trip into a continent full of massive beasts.

The monster stars of Monster Hunter, though, look pretty good. In the trailer, you can spot Diablos, the spider-y Nerscylla, and, of course, the fire-breathing Rathalos.

Non-hardcore fans of the game may appreciate the military fish-out-of-water, point-of-view characters. Plus, the lead character, Captain Artemis (played by a video game movie vet, Milla Jovovich) seems to get a more Monster Hunter-y look as the movie progresses.

Monster Hunter is slated for release in December 2020. It’s directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, director of the Resident Evil and Mortal Kombat movies, and Jovovich’s husband.

