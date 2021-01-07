LOOK: Dunkin' offers ‘bike-thru’ at Visayas Avenue branch

YOU’VE heard of drive-thru. Now, get ready to try ‘bike-thru.’

Biker Eman Varquez took a photograph of a "bikers' lane drive thru" set up in one Dunkin' branch along Visayas Avenue in Quezon City.

He later shared the photo with a local mountain bikers’ Facebook group, pinning a helpful Waze location for those who want to visit for themselves.

“Biker’s Lane Drive Thru! Good Job Dunkin’!” he said in his caption when he shared the photo last January 5. “Location: Visayas Avenue Near Army Navy.”

As of posting, it has been shared almost 500 times.

Varquez even tried the bike-thru lane himself, he told SPIN Life.

“[P]ero naka 4 wheels kami that time,” he confessed. “Soon try ko naka bike, coffee + Boston Creme on sidewalk tapos bike uli. Hehe!”

Sounds like a plan!

The Dunkin bike-thru service joins the list of fast food restaurants adjusting their premises to accommodate the increasing numbers of cyclists in the city.

In a photo shared by Carlo Rojas last December 29, the McDonald’s branch in McKinley West offers outdoor “bike-and-dine” racks — stools and tables set up on top of bike racks so cyclists can park their rides and grab a quick bite to eat.

