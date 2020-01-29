LOOK: Congress mounts Kobe exhibit from Cayetano's collection

THE Philippine House of Representatives joined in paying tribute to Kobe Bryant on Wednesday night, mounting an exhibit of items of the late NBA superstar from Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano's personal collection.

"We put together 24 items from my collection, all of Kobe Bryant, dito sa likod para yung gustong mag-reminisce, mag-pray, mag-discern ay makadaan dito," Cayetano, a big fan of the Los Angeles Lakers great, told reporters.

"I think the best we can do is really to pay tribute, to pray for their families, but also have in heart yung tinuturo niya —to be the best version of ourselves," Cayetano added.

Among the items on exhibit are Kobe jerseys, figurines, and game-worn shoes which Bryant used during one of his exhibition games in the Philippines.

Cayetano said the exhibit will last until Thursday.

"We cannot begin to imagine kung ano ang nararamdaman nung pamilya, nung daughters niyang iba, yung asawa niya, and also of course yung pamilya nung mga kasama niya doon sa chopper," he said.