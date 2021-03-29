Long bike rides, jogging outside the barangay discouraged during ECQ

THE government is only allowing forms of exercises such as biking from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and should only be done within the vicinity of the barangay during the one-week enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made clarification on Monday on the first day of ECQ inside the NCR Plus bubble.

Roque said the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has noticed that there are still a lot of bikers and runners who still chose to do their rides and exercise in public areas such as Rizal Park or commonly known as Kilometer Zero.

“Importante po talaga ang exercise. Hindi kayo pinagbabawalan. Pero wag kayong lalabas sa kumunidad ninyo o sa inyong barangay niyo,” said Roque.

Roque said authorities will ensure that the directive on exercising outside the barangay will be enforced.

“Ang dami nagja-jogging diyan sa Luneta at nagbabiking. Hindi po allowed ‘yan. Kung gusto niyo mag-jogging, diyan lang sa barangay niyo. Kung gusto niyo mag-bike, diyan lang sa barangay ninyo. Wag po kayong lalayo dahil masisita po kayo,” he added.

MMDA general manager Jojo Garcia also reminded the public to prevent doing long rides for leisure activities during the ECQ.

“Sa exercise, of course, essential po ‘yan. Kailangan mag-exercise ang ating mga kababayan. Kung kailangang magpa-araw, maglakad lakad ng konti, mag-jogging, baka puwede na lang po sa community nila or sa barangay. Wag na pong lalabas, wag na pong tatawid ng ibang lugar.”

“Let’s say kung kayo ay tiga-Makati, magba-bike pa kayo hanggang Antipolo, iwasan na po natin ‘yung mga ganun. Doon na lang tayo sa community natin at mag-exercise naman, good for one hour, puwede na po ‘yan. Eto ang binigay natin from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. We encourage everyone to stay home,” said Garcia.

The government, however, has been encouraging workers to use bicycles as their form of transportation to also serve as protection from the virus.