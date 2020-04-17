News And Trends

LOOK: Long queue of motorcycles at border of Bacoor and Las Pinas

by Jerome Ascano
1 Hour ago
PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

SPIN.ph photographer Jerome Ascano caught this scene at the border of Bacoor, Cavite and Las Pinas - a long queue of motorcycles snaking a couple of blocks along Quirino Avenue at the corner of the Alabang Zapote Road.

Look:

Apparently, the road was closed to vehicular traffic, creating a traffic jam that forced motorcycles to make a U-turn before going through a screening area before going the opposite way.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
