Local wrestling promotion PWR closes shop

LOCAL promotion Philippine Wrestling Revolution has finally rung its bell for good.

PWR president Red Ollero announced the news through a statement on Monday, announcing that it is ceasing operations.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce what many of you already speculated. Our wrestling promotion has ceased its operations permanently," he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Although it is not the ending we wanted, I'd like to think this grassroots-effort gave more than it should. There were a lot of great moments as we watched our wrestlers go up against each other and against some of the best talent from all over the world," said Ollero.

Watch Now

"The Revolution is over."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

A short history of PWR

PWR started in 2013 but had to wait until September 2014 for its first event Renaissance, with "Classical" Bryan Leo defeating "The Senyorito" Jake de Leon in the main event.

In May 2015, it crowned its inaugural PWR Champion after de Leon beat Bombay Suarez in the main event of Wrevolution X.

Over the years, the promotion has seen the rise of other wrestlers, among them de Leon, Chris Panzer, Crystal. Even Ollero who wrestled under the name Rederick Mahaba.

It has also garnered attention overseas, drawing ex-WWE star Tajiri and wrestlers of Filipino lineage in former WWE Cruiserweight Champion TJ Perkins and Jeff Cobb of New Japan Pro Wrestling competing in its events.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Scouts from WWE also paid a visit to one of its events back in 2017.

PWR's last event was in February 2020 where Panzer successfully retained the PWR Championship against Aussie junior heavyweight Robbie Eagles at Love at First Fight.

Aside from live events, PWR has also staged Bootcamp to encourage training for potential pro wrestlers.

Though brokenhearted to announce the news, Ollero urged fans to continue supporting the local wrestling scene through Manila Wrestling Federation and Filipino Pro-Wrestling.

"PWR's greatest contribution is showing what's possible for our young local wrestling scene. A lot who have been involved and has worked for our ptomotion now contributes to further develop our craft," he said.

De Leon has since moved to MWF, winning the MWF Pinoy Wrestling Championship back in September.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.