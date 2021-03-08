Liza Soberano to voice Alexandra Trese in Filipino dub of the upcoming anime

UPCOMING anime Trese, based on the Pinoy graphic novel by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo, will get two dubs when it debuts on Netflix later this year.

For the Filipino dub, Liza Soberano will voice the lead character Alexandra Trese.

"It’s an honor to be the voice of an iconic character such as Alexandra Trese. I’m a huge fan of Budjette and KaJO’s award-winning Trese comics. Maraming salamat! Excited na ako!” said Liza Soberano in a statement released by the streaming platform.

Meanwhile, Shay Mitchell, who rose to fame in Pretty Little Liars, will handle voice duties for the English international dub.

Executive producer Jay Oliva, who dipped his animation toes in series like The Legend of Korra, knew that casting Trese would be “challenging.”

“It is important for the voice talent to embrace the layered character to fully become Alexandra Trese,” Oliva said. “My concerns went away as soon as Shay Mitchell stepped into the recording booth.”

He also said that he was a “big fan” of Soberano, and that “she fits the character so well.”

Oliva added: “Having Liza play Alexandra Trese for the series makes this project even more special to me and my team.”

Netflix has not confirmed a hard release date for the anime.

