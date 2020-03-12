Here's a list of sports events suspended due to coronavirus

THE Novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that has become pandemic didn’t spare the sports world in wreaking havoc, depriving fans of spots action this March and possibly beyond.

Here are some of top local and some international sporting events that have been forced to postpone operations for the safety of players, fans, and the rest involved:

Philippine Golf Tour

The Philippine Golf Tour was among the latest to suspend operations as announced by the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., organizer of the country’s three professional circuits.

The first leg of the PGT was scheduled March 25 to 28 at Summit Point at the same time as the LPGT.

The PGT Asia, on the other hand, was scheduled to hold its last two remaining tournaments from the 2019 season at Riviera from March 17 to 20 and Manila Southwoods from March 31 to April 3, while the qualifying tournament for 2020 was set April 22 to 25 at Luisita.

Philippine Super Liga

The PSL has three Grand Prix games on Saturday at the Muntinlupa Sports Center on hold.

The tripleheader would’ve seen defending champion Petron face PLDT; Chery Tiggo and Cignal battle; and Generika-Ayala and Sta. Lucia face off.

AVC Asian Men’s Club championship

Initially scheduled from April 18 to 25, the Asian Volleyball Confederation Asian Men’s Club Championship has been rescheduled to August after organizer Thailand Volleyball Association and host Nakhon Ratchasima requested the postponement.

The core of the Philippine men’s spikers, led by Marck Espejo and Bryan Bagunas, are expected to lead contingent in the Thailand meet.

NCAA volleyball, football, tennis, athletics

All NCAA activities have already been suspended since Feb. 14 and officials had hoped for a resumption early this month.

But with the DOH declaring a Red Alert Sub-Level 1 after confirming a local transmission of COVID-19, the NCAA Management Committee held an emergency meeting and decided to keep all the sporting events suspended until further notice.

UAAP volleyball, football, baseball, softball, girls’ basketball

The UAAP board announced on Tuesday that events have been suspended for a week after President Duterte declared a Public Health Emergency and suspended classes in all levels in Metro Manila.

UP and La Salle volleyball matches in the men's and women's divisions supposedly last Tuesday at the Mall of Asia, and two matches on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday were pushed back.

Football matches, the baseball and softball openers, and the girls’ basketball finals decider will also be rescheduled.

BASKETBALL

NBL-Philippines, WNBL

The National Basketball League, one of the top homegrown basketball leagues in the country, has shelved its President Cup playoff games originally set to tip off this weekend on March 14 and 15, playdates that have been moved to the following weekend on March 21 and 22.

The opening of Season 2 of the Women’s National Basketball League has also been rescheduled from March 14 to 22 at the Hoopla Gymnasium-Angelis Resort.

National Basketball Training Center national finals

The NBTC national finals tournament, featuring the top high school players in the country – and some from the US, was originally scheduled from March 21 to 27, while the NBTC Coaches Convention was from March 25 to 27.

But both events have been tentatively moved to April 20 to 26 owing to the virus scare.

MPBL

Better late than never as the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League finally decided to join the suspension spree, announcing on Thursday it has postponed the Game Threes of the two Lakan Cup division finals supposedly set on Saturday, March 14.

MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes issued the memo, putting on hold the respective sudden death between defending champion San Juan and Makati in the North finals, and Davao Occidental and Basilan in the South conference.

PHOTO: mpbl

Fiba 3x3 Olympic qualifiers

The Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 team of CJ Perez, MO Tautuaa, Alvin Pasaol, and Joshua Muzon will have to wait before seeing action in the Fiba Olympic qualifiers that was originally scheduled from March 18 to 22 in Bangalore, India

The tournament offers three spots for both men's and women's division in the inaugural staging of 3x3 basketball in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

PBA

The Philippines’ biggest sporting event was also no match for this latest pandemic disease.

The PBA board suspended games until further notice in an emergency meeting on Tuesday night. Commissioner Willie Marcial held a press conference the next morning – the same day as a regular PBA doubleheader game-night on Wednesday – to announce the decision.

PHOTO: PBA Images

NBA

No international event that stopped operations was bigger than the NBA. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time), prompting the league to suspend its games indefinitely that will result in losses in the millions of dollars per game from gate attendance and other revenue sources.

Gobert’s positive finding came just days after he mocked the virus threat by touching the microphones and recorders of media who covered the press conference discussing the new measures against the spread of the virus.

PHOTO: AP