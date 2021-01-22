LIST: Here are all the PBA vloggers on YouTube

IN THE November 30 episode of his vlog, as he got together with fellow PBA stars to check out the new Jordan Store Manila, Magnolia guard Paul Lee gave his own twist to Jammer Jamito's catchphrase:

"Ano'ng sabi ni Jamito? More videos, more dollar?"

Kiefer Ravena prompts him: "Another day..." and Lee finishes the trademark motto: "Another day, another vlog, another dollar."

Jamito actually has a couple of variations of this saying, which he uses to intro his own videos. "This is another day, another night, another dollars!" is one. "Another day, another night, another basher!" is another.

But the general sentiment is one that many PBA players have taken to heart. Many of these ballers have set up their own YouTube accounts to help them reach out to their fanbases — and hopefully get a slice of extra revenue from video ads and potential sponsorship deals.

This trend accelerated even more last year, when lockdown boredom and the monotony of the PBA bubble turned some of our favorite hoopsters into budding YouTubers.

Continue reading below ↓

Another vlog, another dollar, indeed.

Here's a running list of PBA vloggers. Our criteria? The channel has to be up on YouTube. (Facebook or IG vlogs would be a much, much longer list.) Ex-PBA players are fair game. And if their significant other or partner is the one running the vlog, we'll still put them in the list. If we missed anyone, just comment below and we'll add them ASAP.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Now, on to the PBA vloggers! It's arranged by number of subscribers.

Doug Kramer

Current Subs: 720K

The quintessential family vlog. Team Kramer's success is well documented, and is among the most popular YouTube accounts in the Philippines. This long-running vlog channel has been active for the past six years, and both Doug and Chesca have been able to convert their popularity into a string of solid endorsements.

Watch here.



Marc Pingris (via Danica Sotto-Pingris)

Current Subs: 245K



Wife Danica is living up the full vlogger mommy life, with parenting and cooking vids galore. But Marc occasionally takes center stage for the out-of-town or family episodes.

Watch here.



Continue reading below ↓

Scottie Thompson

Current Subs: 198K



Active in the vlogging life since last year, Scottie has amassed a solid following with his "Just Scottie" page. Throughout 2020, he showed glimpses of his quarantine life, inlcuding his home workouts and a look at his extensive collectiion of sneaker grails... plus his own private barbershop! His most viewed video, of course, is his 10-minute proposal to girlfriend, with more than P700K views. Cue vlogger sound effect: "Awwww."

Watch here.



Kiefer Ravena (via Alyssa Valdez)

Current Subs: 184K



With just a handful of videos, volleyball star Alyssa Valdez has leveraged her fanbase into a solid number of subscribers. NLEX gunner and boyfriend Kiefer Ravena naturally stars in a couple, along with some cameos from Thirdy.

Watch here.



Jimmy Alapag

Current Subs: 154K

Jimmy Alapag and wife LJ Moreno are old hands in the vlogging business, with the very wholesome Alapag Family Fun YouTube channel heading on to its third year. Popular topics that both Jimmy and wife LJ Moreno cover involve their life as parents, with the most viewed videos about Moreno's recent miscarriage, and how they do distance learning. Even now that they're in the States, the two are still steadily churning out content.

Watch here.



Continue reading below ↓

June Mar Fajardo

Current Subs: 106K



June Mar set up "AHOS Gaming" as a way to showcase his Dota 2 chops. In fact, near the end of 2020, he even hosted gaming streams to raise money for victims of Typhoon Ulysses. Along the way, however, his YouTube channel also became a showcase of his recovery from the injury that kept him from the courts during the 2020 season. Since last month, Fajardo has also been documenting what he's been up to during his holiday homecoming to Cebu.

Watch here.



Paul Lee

Current Subs: 72K



Paul Lee shares vlogging duties with the wife in a channel named after the members of their family called "Paul Rubie Tokyo Lee." Sometimes episodes are labeled with who's taking the center stage. The couple eps show off the family road and food trips, while the Paul Lee-centric eps revolve a lot around shoes. No surprise there, as he's a big sneakerhead. But did you know Paul Lee is a born comedian? Seriously, watch the vlogs. The facial expressions he pulls off in every vlog could become his comic signature.

Watch here.



Continue reading below ↓

PBA Moto Club

Current Subs: 64K



The PBA Moto Club vlogs are always a joy to watch, with a combination of high-end big bike metal and some old-fashioned kulitan. Rico Maierhofer and Jayjay Helterbrand round up a fun-loving posse of baller motorcycle riders for some seriously entertaining rides. Video frequency has been ramping up, with five vlogs already over the past four weeks.

Watch here.



Joe Devance

Current Subs: 60K



Aaaaand the "Pinakamasipag sa Loob ng PBA Bubble" award goes to... JDV! We count 47 — that's right, forty-seven — videos created from inside the bubble, each of them racking up views in the five digits. One of them, "PBA Bubble Life Day 33", even made it to 120K views, thanks to Devance's exuberant documentation of that day when Ginebra made it to the All-Filipino finals. Now that the conference is over, the showman JDV has smoothly transitioned his YouTube channel into a wholesome family vlog.

Watch here.



Continue reading below ↓

Ian Sangalang

Current Subs: 28K subs

Magnolia gunner Sangalang runs a family vlog with wife Eunice Yu called IanEunice Fam TV. Among the most viewed videos is the emotional "PBA is Back | Off to the Bubble", with more than 200K views. Eunice and Isaiah help Ian pack for Quest, but the vlog ends up in tears as Sangalang bids farewell. Another vlog hit? A tour of their house in Lubao, Pampanga, complete with chicken farm. Who knew Ian was a sabong expert?

Watch here.



Danny Ildefonso

Current Subs: 27K subs

A couple of months ago, Lakay Danny livestreamed a couple of entertaining quiz nights, complete with prize giveaways. Now, however, his YouTube channel has expanded its content, including one-on-one interviews with June Mar Fajardo and Vic Manuel, a big bike segment (nice BMW, Danny I!), and, of course, fitness. Because when you're that fit at forty-plus, wouldn't you show off in your vlog?

Watch here.



Continue reading below ↓

Jammer Jamito

Current Subs: 20K



Jammer is one of the most prolific PBA vloggers. Since last year, he has been uploading videos at a regular clip, from the infamous "Spider-Man Frank" inside the PBA bubble to his motorcycle trips to laugh-out-loud interviews with other PBA stars. With perseverance and a higher PBA profile with the re-energized Bolts, we expect this vlog to start racking up more views.

Watch here.

Allan Caidic

Current Subs: 19K



If you want some solid throwback vibes, subscribe to Allan Caidic's official YouTube channel. The Triggerman shows off a lot of classic games, including that storied 1991 matchup when he scored 79 points against Ginebra.

Watch here.



David Semerad

Current Subs: 16K



Through their couple vlog, David and Gwen Semerad give viewers a glimpse of the laidback probinsya life. A lot of the joy in these vids comes from David pulling out his best Tagalog, and of course, showing off his kitchen skills.

Watch here.



Continue reading below ↓

LA Tenorio

Current Subs: 14K



Only two videos up so far, but the Gineral is so popular he's already gotten 14K subs. Here's hoping to more content in the future!

Watch here.



Mark Barroca (via Russelle Barroca)

Current Subs: 12K



Mark Barroca's wife Russelle hasn't updated their YouTube channel in a while, but the couple does have a solid number of subscribers.

Watch here.



Rico Maierhofer

Current Subs: 4K



When he's not up to his two-wheeled antics with the PBA Moto Club, you can catch a more domestic side of Maierhofer in his own official YouTube channel. Tour around his house, or indulge in some LOL-stalgia as he recalls the "shoe-palpal" incident five years ago.

Watch here.



Adrian Wong

Current Subs: 3K



Rain or Shine rookie (or, as he calls himself on the banner image in his YouTube channel, "A-Money") brings some Gen Z panache into his YouTube channel with tricks like drone footage and cinematic workout slo-mos. In his "Life in the PBA Bubble: Episode 9 - Blue Eagle Reunion", Wong even showed off some nice aerial views of Clark. Recent content in his YouTube channel document his post-bubble homecoming in Texas.

Watch here.



Continue reading below ↓

Arwind Santos

Current Subs: 2K



Arwind uploads earnest, inspiring content, imparting words of wisdom and faith on his vlog. Of course, he also has his hit song "Bagyo" in there, as well.

Watch here.



Jared Dillinger (via East Asia Super League)

Current Subs: N/A



Jared Dillinger has got some serious vlogging skills. His PBA bubble vlogs — a smooth-talking, no-frills look at life inside the All-Filipino Cup without the usual vlogger tricks — are definite proof of that. They're so good, in fact, that the East Asia Super League has snapped them all up to beef up the content in its YouTube channel. (Since he's not the only player in EASL's YT page, we decided not to indicate his current subscriber count.) We're looking forward to when Jared finally sets up his own YouTube channel.