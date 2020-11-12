LIST: Emergency numbers for typhoons, other calamities

WITH the Philippines going through back-to-back typhoons in Goni and Ulysses, it will be useful to keep a list of emergency numbers around if ever you need them.
In case you missed it, here’s our emergency guide of what you need to do during a very bad typhoon.
Stay safe everyone.
National Emergency Hotline
117
Rescue hashtag for social media
#RescuePH or #UlyssesPH
Philippine National Police
Twitter: @pnppio, @pnphotline
FB: fb.com/pnp.pio
(02) 8722-0650
Text: 0917-847-5757
Bureau of Fire Protection
Twitter: @bfpnhq_pis
FB: fb.com/DILGBFP
(02) 8426-0219
(02) 8426-0246
Red Cross
Twitter: @philredcross
FB: fb.com/phredcross
(02) 8527-8385 to 95
(02) 8257-0000
(02) 8790-2300
Emergency Response Unit is local 134 for staff, 132 for manager, 133 for radio room
National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC)
Twitter: @NDRRMC_OpCen
FB: fb.com/NDRRMC
(02) 8911-5061 to 65
Operations center (02) 8911-1406, (02) 8912-2665, (02) 8912-5668, (02) 8911-1873
NDRRMC Luzon
Office of Civil Defense - National Capital Region: (02) 8421-1918, (02) 8913-2786
Office of Civil Defense - Region I: (072) 607-6528
Office of Civil Defense - Region IV-A: (049) 531-7266
NDRRMC Region IV-B: (043) 723-4248
NDRRMC - Cordillera Administrative Region: (074) 304-2256, (074) 619-0986, (074) 444-5298, (074) 619-0986
Metro Manila Development Authority
Twitter: @MMDA
FB: fb.com/MMDAPh
Hotline: 136
Trunkline: (02) 8882-4151 to 77
For rescue, local 137
For Metrobase, local 1096
For road safety, local 1135
For public safety, local 1168
For road emergency, local 1169
For flood control, local 1162 to 63
Coast Guard
(02) 8527-8482 to 89
(02) 8257-3880 to 85
Text: 0917-742-3682, 0918-967-4697
Manila International Airport
0917-839-6242 (TEXTNAIA)
0918-918-6242
(02) 8877-1109 for Terminals 1, 2, 4
(02) 8877-7888 for Terminal 3
Manila Water
1627
Maynilad
1626, 0998-864-1446
Marikina
Rescue: 161
(02) 8646-2436 to 38
(02) 8646-0427
(02) 7586-7344
0928-559-3341 (Smart)
0917-584-2168 (Globe)
Radio Room Tactical Operation Center: (02) 8646-1631, 0927-968-4311
Pasig
(02) 8643-0000
Pasig Ka TEXT: 0908-899-3333
Makati
Makati Public Safety Department (MAPSA hotlines): (02) 8819-3270, (02) 8844-3146
San Juan
8238-4333
Paranaque
8829-09-22
Muntinlupa
8925-4351
Valenzuela
8292-1405, 0915-259-8376
Caloocan
8288-77-17, 8277-2885
Mandaluyong
8532-2189, 8532-2402
Pateros
8642-5159
Manila
8527-3087, 8527-9860