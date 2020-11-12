LIST: Emergency numbers for typhoons, other calamities

WITH the Philippines going through back-to-back typhoons in Goni and Ulysses, it will be useful to keep a list of emergency numbers around if ever you need them.

In case you missed it, here’s our emergency guide of what you need to do during a very bad typhoon.

Stay safe everyone.

National Emergency Hotline

117

Rescue hashtag for social media

#RescuePH or #UlyssesPH

Philippine National Police

Twitter: @pnppio, @pnphotline

FB: fb.com/pnp.pio

(02) 8722-0650

Text: 0917-847-5757

Bureau of Fire Protection

Twitter: @bfpnhq_pis

FB: fb.com/DILGBFP

(02) 8426-0219

(02) 8426-0246

Red Cross

Twitter: @philredcross

FB: fb.com/phredcross

(02) 8527-8385 to 95

(02) 8257-0000

(02) 8790-2300

Emergency Response Unit is local 134 for staff, 132 for manager, 133 for radio room

National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC)

Twitter: @NDRRMC_OpCen

FB: fb.com/NDRRMC

(02) 8911-5061 to 65

Operations center (02) 8911-1406, (02) 8912-2665, (02) 8912-5668, (02) 8911-1873

NDRRMC Luzon

Office of Civil Defense - National Capital Region: (02) 8421-1918, (02) 8913-2786

Office of Civil Defense - Region I: (072) 607-6528

Office of Civil Defense - Region IV-A: (049) 531-7266

NDRRMC Region IV-B: (043) 723-4248

NDRRMC - Cordillera Administrative Region: (074) 304-2256, (074) 619-0986, (074) 444-5298, (074) 619-0986

Metro Manila Development Authority

Twitter: @MMDA

FB: fb.com/MMDAPh

Hotline: 136

Trunkline: (02) 8882-4151 to 77

For rescue, local 137

For Metrobase, local 1096

For road safety, local 1135

For public safety, local 1168

For road emergency, local 1169

For flood control, local 1162 to 63

Coast Guard

(02) 8527-8482 to 89

(02) 8257-3880 to 85

Text: 0917-742-3682, 0918-967-4697

Manila International Airport

0917-839-6242 (TEXTNAIA)

0918-918-6242

(02) 8877-1109 for Terminals 1, 2, 4

(02) 8877-7888 for Terminal 3

Manila Water

1627

Maynilad

1626, 0998-864-1446

Marikina

Rescue: 161

(02) 8646-2436 to 38

(02) 8646-0427

(02) 7586-7344

0928-559-3341 (Smart)

0917-584-2168 (Globe)

Radio Room Tactical Operation Center: (02) 8646-1631, 0927-968-4311

Pasig

(02) 8643-0000

Pasig Ka TEXT: 0908-899-3333

Makati

Makati Public Safety Department (MAPSA hotlines): (02) 8819-3270, (02) 8844-3146

San Juan

8238-4333

Paranaque

8829-09-22

Muntinlupa

8925-4351

Valenzuela

8292-1405, 0915-259-8376

Caloocan

8288-77-17, 8277-2885

Mandaluyong

8532-2189, 8532-2402

Pateros

8642-5159

Manila

8527-3087, 8527-9860