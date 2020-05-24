MGCQ restrictions eased, but still no go for basketball, contact sports

SPORTING events will now be allowed under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), but on a limited basis.

A resolution by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Disease states mass gatherings including sports events will now be allowed to be staged in MGCQ areas, provided spectators are only 50 percent of the venue’s seating capacity.

However, another part of the resolution limited the events to only those in non-contact indoor and outdoor sports.

Sports that are allowed in the IATF resolution include but not limited to golf, swimming, tennis, badminton, equestrian, and skateboarding, but under strict health guidelines.

Major spectator events in the Philippines such as basketball and volleyball will still not be allowed under the IATF directives.

The PBA said it will decide by Augusts on whether to hold a one-conference season or cancel it altogether. The league postponed its games after the opening match between San Miguel and Magnolia last March 8 at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The UAAP and NCAA have also not decided on the status of their upcoming seasons.

The IATF recently allowed sports such as golf, tennis, and badminton to be played in GCQ area, but mass gatherings remained barred from being held.

