LGU MVPs? Pasig, Manila, Marikina, Valenzuela commended for ECQ implementation

AT AN Easter Sunday media briefing, the National Action Plan’s chief implementer Carlito Galvez commended the local governments of various cities for effective implementation of the enhanced community quarantine.

“[N]agsilbing ehemplo ang mga LGUs ng Manila, Valenzuela, Marikina, Pasig, Baguio, Davao, Caraga, at Bicol region, kung saan mahigpit ngunit maayos nilang ipinatupad ang ECQ,” he said.

Galvez continued: “Kaya naman hinihikayat namin ang mga LGUs [...] na tularan ang kanilang mga examples.”

He stressed the role of the LGUs in “flattening the curve” of COVID-19 in the country.

If ECQ had not been carried out, he said, “[M]aaaring umabot tayo mahigit na 140,000 to 550,000 cases mula Abril hanggang Hunyo ayon sa pag-aaral ng mga expert natin sa UP at international community.”

As it is, Galvez said that the Philippines would be able to step back from enhanced community quarantine into “selected quarantine” if recovery rates rise and mass testing of suspected cases is carried out.

“Yung aggressive targeted testing will be our game changer,” he said. “Kapag natapos natin ang large scale na testing sa mga priority testing sa NCR ay masa-satisfy na natin ang implementation ng ating istratehiya.”

He continued: “Hindi tayo makakaahon sa enhanced community quarantine hangga't hindi tayo magkakaroon ng targeted testing.”

In the press briefing, Galvez also announced that the Philippines now has 15 COVID-19 testing facilities. For people suspected of the coronavirus disease, mass quarantine facilities (including the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, which will open tomorrow) will be ready to house them.

“Bumaba ang number of deaths at new cases, at tumaas ang capacity ng ating local health units,” reported Galvez.

According to the Department of Health, as of Easter Sunday, there are 220 new cases of COVID-19, with 50 new deaths and 40 new recoveries. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is now at 4,648. Total deaths number 297, while there have been 197 total recoveries.