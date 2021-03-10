LetsMoveNow tweets spread as fans urge F2 to join exodus to PVL

WITH the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers now the only club team left in the Philippine SuperLiga, the hashtag #LetsMoveNow began spreading like wildfire across volleyball Twitter.

This happened after semi-pro teams Chery Tigo and Sta. Lucia officially announced their transfer to the Premier Volleyball League on Tuesday.

The exodus from the PSL began after teams Petron, Generika-Ayala, and Marinerang Pilipina announced a leave of absence, a few months into the pandemic. It was followed by Cignal HD Spikers and PLDT’s move to the pro league.

The domino effect was a long time coming, but over the weekend and through yesterday, the pieces quickly fell for SuperLiga as teams announced their move. Now, the talented squad led by coach Ramil de Jesus remains the only active team in the league.

Aby Marano, Dawn Macandili, Kim Kianna Dy, Des Cheng, Kalei Mau, Ara Galang, Michelle Cobb, Majoy Baron, Kim Fajardo are among the names manning the frontcourt of the team.

Ironically, “Let's Move Now”, the official tagline of team sponsor F2 Logistics Philippines Inc., is now being used by volleyball fans to urge the team to follow the others.

More than a hundred tweets were published over the last 24 hours.

While not using the hashtag itself, the players themselves left a few controversial remarks on Twitter, posting a series of emojis.

Sta. Lucia setter Djanel Cheng, the sister of Des, also joined in the social media outcry, tagging her in a tweet:

Some fans pleaded for a return of the Ara Galang and Alyssa Valdez rivalry, even tweeting their college photos.

A netizen also tweeted a sentimental photo, expressing how much they missed seeing the team in action.

Fans are thinking of the level of competition.

PVL organizer and Sports Vision president Ricky Palou, however, told SPIN Life that no talks have happened between F2 and the PVL, as of this writing.

"Just same as yesterday, no updates on F2," he said in a text message.