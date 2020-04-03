News And Trends

Letran Knights auction championship jerseys in COVID-19 fundraising drive

by randolph b. leongson
A day ago
PHOTO: Colegio de San Juan de Letran on facebook

LETRAN is doing its part in raising funds for the frontliners battling the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the Knights which won the past NCAA Season 95 men's basketball championship are auctioning their signed jerseys to help in the procurement of the PPEs.

Jerrick Balanza, Bonbon Batiller, Larry Muyang, and Fran Yu have donated their uniforms as they joined in the project spearheaded by the Dominican Province of the Philippines, Inc.

Continue reading below ↓

Aside from the auction, Letran is also welcoming donations as the country continues to battle this health crisis.

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    Officials from the school are also looking at auctioning more jerseys from alumni, especially former Knights who are now in the PBA.

    Details of the auction can be read here.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Get the latest stories on COVID-19.
    All you need to know from your trusted Summit Media network. Sign up here for regular updates delivered to your mailbox.
    The email address you entered is invalid.
    Thank you for signing up. We'll send updates directly to your inbox!
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Colegio de San Juan de Letran on facebook

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again