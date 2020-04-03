Letran Knights auction championship jerseys in COVID-19 fundraising drive

LETRAN is doing its part in raising funds for the frontliners battling the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the Knights which won the past NCAA Season 95 men's basketball championship are auctioning their signed jerseys to help in the procurement of the PPEs.

Jerrick Balanza, Bonbon Batiller, Larry Muyang, and Fran Yu have donated their uniforms as they joined in the project spearheaded by the Dominican Province of the Philippines, Inc.

Aside from the auction, Letran is also welcoming donations as the country continues to battle this health crisis.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Officials from the school are also looking at auctioning more jerseys from alumni, especially former Knights who are now in the PBA.

