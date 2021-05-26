Let's toast: NBA and Hennessy expand global partnership

HENNESSY and the NBA have announced the global expansion of their partnership, making the former the “Official Spirit of the NBA” worldwide.

The multiyear agreement, which marks the league’s first-ever global partnership with a spirits brand, ushers in a new chapter of Hennessy’s relationship with the NBA and expands on the North American deal announced in February 2020.

"The NBA is more than basketball, and Hennessy is more than cognac," said Julie Nollet, Hennessy global CMO.

"We represent global communities, and this partnership empowers us to support a game and culture that brings people together through entertainment and camaraderie despite the current challenges faced by fans around the world."

“We look forward to continuing to celebrate the game of basketball alongside this iconic brand and our fans around the world," said Dan Rossomondo, NBA senior vice-president, media and business development.

The expanded partnership will tip off in Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe and South America with the launch of an adaptation of the “Hennessy x NBA: Lines” campaign that celebrates those who push the game forward.

Fans around the world will be able to toast with new exclusive Hennessy VS and VSOP Limited Edition bottles, specially designed to commemorate the partnership.

The Limited-Edition bottles are now available in the U.S., and a worldwide release is planned for the second quarter of 2021.