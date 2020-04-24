Let’s give a hand to underappreciated character in 'The Last Dance': MJ’s liquor glass

ARE you a glass half-empty or a glass half-full kind of guy?

Over the course of The Last Dance, it turned out that Jordan is all kinds. As he spoke during the interview segments of the hotly anticipated documentary, a drink glass by his side kept him company.

Sometimes it was almost full. Sometimes it was nearly drained. It changed from scene to scene.

PHOTO: ESPN, from Unnamed Temporary Sports Blog

Dan McQuade at Unnamed Temporary Sports Blog kept a meticulous record of the liquor levels inside His Airness’ tumbler during the course of the first two episodes, which premiered on April 20 on Netflix and ESPN.

McQuade’s analysis? The glass was almost empty at that part in the second ep where MJ calls Pippen “selfish”. The glass was also in desperate need of some refilling at the very first Jordan interview in the first ep, when he intros himself.

The glass is at half level throughout most of the second ep.

And the glass is only missing a few sips when Jordan is launching in his very revealing tale about the “Traveling Cocaine Circus” that was the 1984 Bulls. Lines, weed, women — some forty odd years later, Jordan said he avoided it all. In keeping with the theme of what he was saying, the liquor glass beside him was almost untouched.

Obviously, the segments were all edited out of order, which is why it’s sometimes night or sometimes daytime during the Jordan interviews. It also explains why the glass’s levels went up and down throughout the course of the episodes.

“Every time you see that glass to the top, it doesn't mean we went off camera and filled it back to the top or he filled it to the top, cause I had nothing to do with that process,” explained director Jason Hehir in the ESPN podcast The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (as quoted in CBS Sports). “The first part of the answer might be at 6 o'clock, and the second part of the answer, which is still the same subject comes at 7:20 p.m., and that drink has gone down three inches in an hour-and-a-half.”

Hehir added: “It’s a little deceptive.”

Jordan, along with four other NBA team owners or co-owners (including the Lakers’ Jennie Buss), owns Cinco Spirits Group, which produces a smooth-finish añejo that goes for $130 (around P6,700), as well as an extra añejo that is $1,600 a bottle (around P81,240).

