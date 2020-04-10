News And Trends

Some devotees still pray in churches - from a distance, of course

by Jerome Ascano
6 hours ago
PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

MOST churches, usually packed at this time of the year, are closed to the public now that an enhanced community quarantine remains in place in Metro Manila and most parts of the country owing to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But that doesn't stop some devotees from praying - from a distance, of course. Take a look at these two just outside the Quiapo Church in Manila.

Continue reading below ↓

Beyond Quiapo, take a look at the other scenes around the metro in this Holy Week.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Read Next
read more stories about:
Recommended Videos
Sorry, no results found for
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again