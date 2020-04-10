Some devotees still pray in churches - from a distance, of course

MOST churches, usually packed at this time of the year, are closed to the public now that an enhanced community quarantine remains in place in Metro Manila and most parts of the country owing to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But that doesn't stop some devotees from praying - from a distance, of course. Take a look at these two just outside the Quiapo Church in Manila.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Beyond Quiapo, take a look at the other scenes around the metro in this Holy Week.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

